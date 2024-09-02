Rangers host the Yankees to begin 3-game series

New York Yankees (79-58, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (65-72, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (5-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Rangers: Jack Leiter (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -189, Rangers +157; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the New York Yankees to start a three-game series.

Texas is 36-32 at home and 65-72 overall. Rangers hitters have a collective .305 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

New York is 79-58 overall and 42-27 on the road. The Yankees have a 62-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Monday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has a .276 batting average to lead the Rangers, and has 21 doubles and 30 home runs. Nate Lowe is 10-for-34 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has a .327 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 31 doubles, a triple and 51 home runs. Gleyber Torres is 11-for-40 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .239 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Yankees: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Latz: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Ian Hamilton: 60-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 15-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (tricep), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press