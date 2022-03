Rangers host the Islanders after overtime victory

New York Islanders (24-24-9, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Rangers (38-17-5, second in the Metropolitan)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the New York Islanders after the Rangers beat the Ducks 4-3 in overtime.

The Rangers are 8-4-0 against the rest of their division. The Rangers lead the Eastern Conference with 5.1 assists per game, led by Artemi Panarin averaging 1.0.

The Islanders are 6-5-2 against the rest of their division. The Islanders are last in the Eastern Conference shooting 29.5 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Nov. 24, the Rangers won 4-1. Chris Kreider recorded a team-high 2 points for the Rangers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kreider leads the Rangers with 39 goals and has 54 points. Panarin has 16 points over the last 10 games for the Rangers.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 38 points, scoring 12 goals and collecting 26 assists. Anders Lee has nine goals over the last 10 games for the Islanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press