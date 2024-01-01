Rangers host the Hurricanes after Panarin's hat trick

Carolina Hurricanes (20-13-4, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (25-9-1, first in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Carolina Hurricanes after Artemi Panarin's hat trick against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Rangers' 5-1 win.

New York has a 25-9-1 record overall and a 6-2-0 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Rangers have gone 14-7-0 when scoring a power-play goal.

Carolina has a 5-3-3 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 20-13-4 record overall. The Hurricanes have allowed 115 goals while scoring 123 for a +8 scoring differential.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Rangers won the previous meeting 2-1. Panarin scored three goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad has scored 14 goals with 23 assists for the Rangers. Panarin has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Teuvo Teravainen has scored 13 goals with eight assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has seven goals and 13 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 6-1-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Kaapo Kakko: out (undisclosed), Filip Chytil: out (upper-body).

Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen: out (blood clotting).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press