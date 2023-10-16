Rangers hold off Astros in Game 2 to take commanding ALCS lead, stay perfect in MLB playoffs

The Texas Rangers are playing practically perfect baseball right now. And even when they err, they have a knack to pick each other up.

And perhaps that’s the biggest gulf between them and the Houston Astros right now.

The Rangers moved within two victories of the World Series and remained perfect in this remarkable postseason run by defeating the Astros, 5-4, in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

Thanks to yet another postseason masterclass from Nate Eovaldi, the Rangers took a 2-0 lead in this ALCS, improved to 7-0 this postseason – with six wins on the road – and will head home to Arlington needing two wins in three games to reach their first Fall Classic since 2011.

And in a battle between a club in its first postseason since 2016 and a dynasty playing in its seventh ALCS, it’s the upstarts who are keeping their head.

The Rangers grabbed control of this game when they rapped five singles in the top of the first inning – all sandwiched around a huge misplay by Astros starter Framber Valdez, who misplayed Robbie Grossman’s nubber in front of the plate and threw the ball away, earning two errors on the play. It was 4-0 before every worker could get away from the job and into their Minute Maid Park seats.

But the Astros are hard to kill – in a game, a series, in this seven-year run of prosperity, evidenced by Yordan Alvarez’s two-homer game that kept bringing the Astros back in it.

And when Rangers third baseman Josh Jung misplayed a softly-hit grounder from Jeremy Peña in the bottom of the fifth, the 42,879 on hand sensed it was the opening they needed to get back in the series.

Bases loaded. Nobody out in a 5-2 game. And rookie catcher Yainer Diaz pinch-hitting to go for the jugular, the top of the lineup to follow.

And this is where Eovaldi showed his October mettle.

In a seven-pitch battle, he bested Diaz on a 2-2 curveball. The great Jose Altuve struck out on a 1-2 splitter. And Alex Bregman – who homered earlier – could only roll a ground ball to Jung at third, where he made the most of his second chance.

Threat over.

Adolis Garcia celebrates with Josh Jung after scoring a run in the first inning.

Eovaldi, 33, was making his 14th postseason appearance and ninth start, a kaleidoscope of achievements that included a gallant but losing relief effort in a World Series, a wild-card game conquest at Fenway Park, and a closeout game in the AL Division Series against Baltimore.

After beguiling the Astros with 29 split-finger fastballs among his 91 pitches, his postseason ERA is now 2.87, a pillar of reliability in a sport – and in a month – where starting pitching is ever harder to come by.

He’s also now backed by a bullpen that suddenly found itself under the steady postseason hand of manager Bruce Bochy.

Eovaldi’s six-inning, three-run effort gave way to yet another clean effort from right-hander Josh Sborz, he of the 5.50 regular season ERA but five scoreless outings in the playoffs. Aroldis Chapman gave up the second of Alvarez’s home runs in the eighth, making it 5-4, but like all three Astros homers in Game 2, they came with the bases empty.

Jose Leclerc, who has pitched in all seven playoff games, was summoned for a four-out save and converted his second in as many nights.

And the Rangers are creeping ever closer to dethroning the defending World Series champs.

