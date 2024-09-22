Rangers Make First Round Of Roster Cuts

Roster cutting season is already underway.

The New York Rangers have trimmed their training camp roster to 48 players on Sunday prior to the start of their first preseason game.

Maxim Barbashev, Carter Berger, Brett Budgell, Jonny Evans, Blake Hillman, Blade Jenkins, Case McCarthy, Blake McLaughlin, Jake Murray, Chase Pauls, Ryan Siedem have all been sent back down to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL.

Meanwhile, Nathan Aspinall, Raoul Boilard, and Noah Van Vliet will return to their junior hockey teams and Kalle Vaisanen is back with his European team.

The Rangers now have 28 forwards, 14 defensemen and six goalies and there will be more roster cuts to come before the start of the regular season on October 9.