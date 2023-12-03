Rangers fear sanctions over future pyro displays

Rangers have warned fans against the use of pyrotechnics, saying it puts the club "at risk of football sanctions".

The club's Scottish Premiership fixture at Dundee last month was suspended for 18 minutes after flares released by Rangers fans set off fire alarms in the stand.

The incident, which the club says it "regrets", is under investigation by the SPFL, and before of their home game against St Mirren on Sunday, they released the following statement:

"As everyone at Rangers FC prepares for a massive month of fixtures, the club reminds supporters the use of pyrotechnics is not only dangerous, but also illegal within sports stadia.

"Supporters who bring pyrotechnic devices to football matches are at risk of arrest and put the club at risk of football sanctions.

"Rangers regrets the display of pyrotechnics at Dens Park last month, which resulted in a fire alarm triggering, and our match with Dundee FC being temporarily suspended.

"This led to an investigation by the SPFL and has put Rangers in a position where a repeat has the potential for the club to be subject to disciplinary action.

"Rangers will continue to engage positively with the SPFL, Scottish FA, Police Scotland and the Scottish government on this matter.

"The club thanks all our supporters for their fantastic, ongoing support during this busy spell of matches."