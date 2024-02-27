Rangers 'far more robust' under Clement - McInnes

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes says Rangers are "far more robust" than the side that were defeated under Michael Beale on the opening day.

The Ibrox side's season got off to an awful start when Brad Lyons' scored a second-half winner to hand Killie all three points in August.

McInnes described that Rangers team as "unsure" on the day, but says the Belgian boss has instilled "confidence" and "certainty" to boost his team to the top of the table.

“The biggest compliment I can give the current manager is that even with a lot of the players that played that day, there’s far more robustness about Rangers," he said.

"There is a strength about them, they certainly have the added confidence that winning gives you.

“When maybe the performance that day [defeat in August] was a wee bit unsure, there is a certainty about them now. You know what you’re going to get. I actually like the way he plays, there is a directness, there is a simplicity, an organisation, you see the detail in their work in and out of possession.

“They don’t think they are anything they are not. They play forward, they ask the question, put balls in the box, take shots on from distance. They work you and you need to be able to stand up to that.

“We’re expecting a tough game but equally, I expect Rangers to get a tough game from us, if we can be anything like ourselves. We feel there is a performance in us that can upset Rangers and cause Rangers problems.”