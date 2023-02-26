Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren leaves game with injury after hit by Capitals' T.J. Oshie

The buzz surrounding the New York Rangers during Saturday afternoon's game was the moves they made to create some cap space for a potential acquisition of the Chicago Blackhawk star Patrick Kane.

But even if the Rangers land nine-time All-Star Kane, they might have to do without defenseman Ryan Lindgren, who left the game with an injury after being checked into the boards by the Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie.

There was no penalty called on the play, which occurred during the first period of the Capitals' 6-3 victory. Lindgren appeared to be favoring his shoulder as he headed to the dressing room and didn't return.

Lindgren's hurt and off to the locker room after this hit from Oshie – no call on the play pic.twitter.com/QAwie8iPdk — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) February 25, 2023

"Bad hit. Dirty hit. Like the guy got no chance to protect himself," Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said after the game. "I'm disappointed there wasn't a penalty, a five-minute major, but for me, it's a cheap hit.

"And I like that hockey player, don't get me wrong, but it's a bad hit."

Gallant had no update on Lindgren, who averages more than 19 minutes a game.

New York's Barclay Goodrow fought Oshie after the hit.

Goodrow drops the gloves with Oshie for the hit on Lindgren #NYR pic.twitter.com/0FNtZTkL0K — David 🏒 (@DaveyUpper) February 25, 2023

Oshie ended up with a Gordie Howe hat trick (goal, assist, fight). He scored twice and Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said he set a tone as Washington ended a six-game losing streak.

"For me, his physicality, his offense, you could see it in his strides and his purpose on the ice," Laviolette said. "He was really good."

The Rangers' cap-clearing moves involved trading forward Vitali Kravtsov to the Vancouver Canucks (for minor league forward Will Lockwood and a 2026 seventh-round draft pick) and placing forward Jake Leschyshyn on waivers.

Kane has a full no-movement clause but has indicated interest in joining the Rangers. He was scratched for "roster management" on Saturday. The trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET Friday.

