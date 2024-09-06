Rangers' Danilo rehabs in the Netherlands - gossip

[BBC]

Rangers forward to rehabilitate in the Netherlands as Scotland forward is linked with Greek move...

Rangers forward Danilo, 25, has been given permission to travel to the Netherlands for rehabilitation on his latest injury and will be out for at least a month. (Sun)

Danilo was spotted in a leg brace at Glasgow Airport following a tidy-up operation on his knee. (Herald - subscription)

Brendan Rodgers believes Celtic's summer transfer business has made the side strong enough to push for a Champions League play-off place. (Record)

Celtic winger Daizen Maeda, 26, scored Japan's sixth in their 7-0 win against China. (Herald - subscription)

American reports indicate New York's Scotland forward Lewis Morgan, 27, is attracting interest from Panathinaikos, with the Greek transfer window still open. (Sun)

Players that turned down moves away from Hibernian may be excluded from first team training. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription)