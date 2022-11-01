Rangers in danger of making unwanted Champions League history

Will Unwin
·6 min read

“I’m looking forward to all the games,” said the Rangers manager, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, after learning of their Champions League fate. “I am happy with the draw because we’re going to play some great games against tough opponents.”

Two and a half months later, Rangers are close to being the worst group-stage team in the competition’s history. Home and away defeats against Liverpool and Napoli, in addition to an opening-game thrashing at Ajax, leave Rangers pointless and with a -18 goal difference before the return fixture on Tuesdayagainst the Dutch side.

Related: Rangers overwhelm Aberdeen to ease pressure on Van Bronckhorst

The only team to have fared worse are Dinamo Zagreb, who in the 2011-12 season finished with no points and a -19 goal difference. Also in contention for their unwanted title are Viktoria Plzen, whose reward for battling through qualifying rounds was to face three of the continent’s most historic clubs: Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Internazionale and their collective 14 European Cups.

It has left the Czech team awaiting the Grim Reaper to end the misery when they are at home to Barcelona on Tuesdaytonight. Like Rangers, they are yet to muster even a draw but they are one better off in the goal difference column, despite conceding 20 times in five games.

Every Rangers and Plzen player will be desperate to avoid being associated with an underwhelming, record-breaking accomplishment. There is, however, no great shame in teams from Scotland and the Czech Republic succumbing to richer continental neighbours. Plzen’s manager, Michal Bilek, said: “I’ve talked with the guys about how incredible it feels to be in a group like this.”

Through to the last 16 as group winners Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester City.

Also through Benfica, Club Brugge, Borussia Dortmund, Internazionale, Liverpool, Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid.

Can still reach the last 16 Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig, Marseille, Milan, RB Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sporting Lisbon, Tottenham.

Confirmed in Europa League Barcelona, Sevilla.

Cannot reach the last 16 but can get into Europa League Ajax, Atlético Madrid, Dinamo Zagreb, Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen, Maccabi Haifa, Rangers.

Out of Europe Celtic, Copenhagen, Viktoria Plzen.

Group A Liverpool and Napoli have reached the last 16. Liverpool must beat Napoli by four goals or more to finish top. Ajax or Rangers will go into the Europa League, with Rangers needing to beat Ajax by five goals or more to finish third.

Group B Porto will finish second to Club Brugge unless they achieve a better result at home against Atlético Madrid than Brugge manage at Bayer Leverkusen. Atlético will qualify for the Europa League if they win, both games are drawn or Leverkusen lose.

Group C Nothing at stake. Bayern have won the group, Inter will finish second, Barcelona third and Plzen are out.

Group D Tottenham will reach the last 16 if they avoid defeat at Marseille. If they lose they will go into the Europa League. Sporting will go into the last 16 if they avoid defeat at home against Eintracht Frankfurt, who must win to finish in the top two. Marseille must win to reach the last 16.

Group E Chelsea have won the group. Milan will join them in the last 16 if they avoid defeat at home against Salzburg. If they lose they will go into the Europa League. Salzburg will progress to the last 16 if they win and will finish fourth if they lose and Dinamo Zagreb win at Chelsea.

Group F Real Madrid are through and will win the group if they win at home against Celtic or Leipzig do not win away to Shakhtar Donetsk. Leipzig will reach the last 16 if they avoid defeat.

Group G Nothing at stake. Manchester City have won the group, Borussia Dortmund will finish second, Sevilla third and Copenhagen are out.

Group H PSG and Benfica are through, and either Juventus or Maccabi Haifa will finish third. With PSG above Benfica on goal difference and Haifa below Juventus on goal difference, the final placings could come down to goal difference. It's Juventus v PSG and Haifa v Benfica.

Many of those in either squad could never have imagined playing at the Camp Nou, Anfield or San Siro. In many ways, they did not stand a chance of progressing.

Europe is supposed to be a reward for the hard work put in the previous season, but it could prove the undoing of Van Bronckhorst. He is under pressure after his team slipped behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership and failed to soften the blow with spirited displays in the Champions League. The 7-1 defeat to Liverpool was greeted with boos.

Scott Arfield scores for Rangers against Liverpool in the Chamions League
Scott Arfield scores against Liverpool, Rangers’ only goal in their Champions league campaign. Photograph: DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Jürgen Klopp’s side were greeted by a ferocious Ibrox atmosphere that became even more raucous when Scott Arfield gave Rangers the lead with their solitary goal in the competition so far. But when Liverpool can call on Mohamed Salah to come off the bench and score a six‑minute hat-trick, it is a sign of the difficulties faced by a side who spent the summer shopping for bargains in the hope of creating a squad capable of competing at the highest level. Rangers lost Calvin Bassey for £17m and replaced him with someone who cost a fifth of that.

Dinamo’s miserable group stage came against Real Madrid, Lyon and Ajax. They started with a 1-0 defeat against a Madrid side containing Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Xabi Alonso, to name but a few among others. Such a result might have provided a platform for the group minnows to build on but they failed to score in the first four games and lost the final two 6-2 and 7-1.

Within the Dinamo ranks were future World Cup finalists Sime Vrsaljko and Domagoj Vida, and Mateo Kovacic, who was on the bench for that final but has won the Champions League four times. Rangers and Plzen players can take heart that a pathway exists to better things and this six-game spell will not define their careers.

Related: Celtic and Rangers losing time to challenge also-ran status in Europe | Ewan Murray

Rangers are unlikely to make the Europa League given that they must beat Ajax by five goals to finish third. It was a competition that gave players and fans joy last season, Rangers knocking out Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig before losing on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt in the final. PSV were dispatched in August’s Champions League playoff and they beat the Premier League leaders, Arsenal, last week but the step up to the top table has proved too far for Rangers.

Their supporters will have hoped the club would give bloody noses to their more esteemed rivals. Rangers have been far too passive, hindered by their defensive nature in Europe, trying to contain teams even though they have little chance of doing so. Instead of getting in opponents’ faces and trying to put them off their gameplan, they have left questions what might have been if they had utilised a more aggressive style.

Latest Stories

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Atletico Ottawa supporters have high hopes for CPL Final

    As Atletico Ottawa prepares for its Sunday evening championship game against Forge FC, team supporters continue to express hope for what a Canadian Premier League championship would mean for soccer in this city in the years to come. The last time Ottawa came this close to a soccer championship, the team was called the Fury, the league was the North American Soccer League, and the result was a loss to the New York Cosmos, in New York. But this time around, the final will be played at 6 p.m. ET at

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Raptors' all-star guard Fred VanVleet listed as out against Atlanta

    TORONTO — Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was listed as unavailable for Toronto's game Monday against the visiting Atlanta Hawks. Coach Nick Nurse said VanVleet didn't participate in Sunday's practice due to lower back tightness. Nurse said rookie Christian Koloko would be slotted into the starting lineup. VanVleet struggled in Friday's 112-90 loss to Philadelphia, shooting 0-for-11, including eight missed three-pointers. His single point came on a free throw. The 28-year-old, who earned all-star ho

  • Zibanejad scores in 3rd to lift Rangers past Coyotes, 3-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad broke a tie in the third period, Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers kept the Arizona Coyotes winless at Mullett Arena with a 3-2 victory Sunday night. The Coyotes couldn't capitalize on a raucous crowd in the opener at the 5,000-seat Arizona State University arena Friday night, losing 3-2 to Winnipeg in overtime. New York pressured Arizona early despite playing the night before and went up on Alexis Lafreniere's second-period goa

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Steven Dubois collects short track silver for Canada at World Cup opener in Montreal

    Steven Dubois, who won a speed skating silver medal for Canada in the 1,500 metres at the Beijing Olympics in February, delivered the same result at the season-opening short track World Cup on Saturday in Montreal. Dubois, who led midway through the A final, reached the finish line at Maurice Richard Arena in two minutes 14.312 seconds behind South Korea's Park Ji Won and 1-1000th of a second ahead of his teammate, Hong Kyung Hwan, in a photo finish. Montreal's Pascal Dion fell and placed last a

  • Erik Karlsson scores in OT, Sharks beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored on a breakaway 57 seconds into overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. Karlsson also had two assists as San Jose won at home for the first time this season, improving to 1-4. “It was nice the way it developed,” Karlsson said. "I just had to get going, trust Timo (Meier) that he would get the puck there, made up my mind fairly early and stuck to it and it went in, luckily.” Logan Couture had tw

  • How the Raptors stymied Embiid, Harden en route to big win over 76ers

    The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.

  • Miles: Fred VanVleet's value goes way beyond a stat sheet

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor provides examples of Fred VanVleet's irreplaceable skillset. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss