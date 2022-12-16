Rangers bring win streak into matchup with the Flyers

New York Rangers (15-10-5, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (9-14-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers aim to keep their five-game win streak alive when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia is 9-14-7 overall and 3-5-4 against the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers have a -26 scoring differential, with 72 total goals scored and 98 given up.

New York is 15-10-5 overall with a 2-4-0 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers have a +eight scoring differential, with 92 total goals scored and 84 conceded.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers won 1-0 in overtime in the previous matchup. Jimmy Vesey led the Rangers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Tippett has scored eight goals with five assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has 15 goals and 18 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has one goal and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, four penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), Wade Allison: out (oblique), Sean Couturier: out (back), Tony DeAngelo: out (personal).

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

