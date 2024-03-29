Rangers bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Coyotes

New York Rangers (49-20-4, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (31-37-5, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Arizona Coyotes trying to continue a four-game win streak.

Arizona has a 31-37-5 record overall and a 20-17-0 record on its home ice. The Coyotes have a 10-19-5 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

New York is 49-20-4 overall and 23-11-4 in road games. The Rangers have a 22-11-0 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Rangers won the previous matchup 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has 31 goals and 36 assists for the Coyotes. Logan Cooley has scored six goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

Chris Kreider has scored 34 goals with 32 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.5 assists, four penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Rangers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Travis Boyd: out for season (pectoral), Barrett Hayton: out (lower body).

Rangers: Ryan Lindgren: out (lower body), Jacob Trouba: out (lower-body), Blake Wheeler: out for season (lower-body), Filip Chytil: out for season (upper-body), Erik Gustafsson: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

