Rangers beat struggling Flyers 6-3 for 6th straight win

  • New York Rangers' Jimmy Vesey (26) takes a shot to score a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    1/12

    Rangers Flyers Hockey

    New York Rangers' Jimmy Vesey (26) takes a shot to score a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Rangers' Jimmy Vesey (26) celebrates after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    2/12

    Rangers Flyers Hockey

    New York Rangers' Jimmy Vesey (26) celebrates after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Rangers' Jacob Trouba (8) celebrates his empty net goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    3/12

    Rangers Flyers Hockey

    New York Rangers' Jacob Trouba (8) celebrates his empty net goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New York Rangers' Jonny Brodzinski, left, takes a shot past the defense of Philadelphia Flyers' Cam York during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    4/12

    Rangers Flyers Hockey

    New York Rangers' Jonny Brodzinski, left, takes a shot past the defense of Philadelphia Flyers' Cam York during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Rangers goaltender Jaroslav Halak makes a save on an attempt by Philadelphia Flyers' Noah Cates (49) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    5/12

    Rangers Flyers Hockey

    New York Rangers goaltender Jaroslav Halak makes a save on an attempt by Philadelphia Flyers' Noah Cates (49) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Rangers' Jacob Trouba, right, and Philadelphia Flyers' Owen Tippett battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    6/12

    Rangers Flyers Hockey

    New York Rangers' Jacob Trouba, right, and Philadelphia Flyers' Owen Tippett battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Philadelphia Flyers' Scott Laughton, left, celebrates with Ivan Provorov (9) and Rasmus Ristolainen after a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    7/12

    Rangers Flyers Hockey

    Philadelphia Flyers' Scott Laughton, left, celebrates with Ivan Provorov (9) and Rasmus Ristolainen after a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Rangers goaltender Jaroslav Halak makes a glove save past the defense of Jacob Trouba and Philadelphia Flyers' Noah Cates during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    8/12

    Rangers Flyers Hockey

    New York Rangers goaltender Jaroslav Halak makes a glove save past the defense of Jacob Trouba and Philadelphia Flyers' Noah Cates during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Rangers' K'Andre Miller, center, celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    9/12

    Rangers Flyers Hockey

    New York Rangers' K'Andre Miller, center, celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New York Rangers' Filip Chytil, center, races Philadelphia Flyers' Tony DeAngelo, right, for a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    10/12

    Rangers Flyers Hockey

    New York Rangers' Filip Chytil, center, races Philadelphia Flyers' Tony DeAngelo, right, for a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) makes a save during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    11/12

    Rangers Flyers Hockey

    Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) makes a save during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin, right, skates past the defense of Philadelphia Flyers' Justin Braun during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    12/12

    Rangers Flyers Hockey

    New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin, right, skates past the defense of Philadelphia Flyers' Justin Braun during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Rangers' Jimmy Vesey (26) takes a shot to score a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
New York Rangers' Jimmy Vesey (26) celebrates after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
New York Rangers' Jacob Trouba (8) celebrates his empty net goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
New York Rangers' Jonny Brodzinski, left, takes a shot past the defense of Philadelphia Flyers' Cam York during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
New York Rangers goaltender Jaroslav Halak makes a save on an attempt by Philadelphia Flyers' Noah Cates (49) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
New York Rangers' Jacob Trouba, right, and Philadelphia Flyers' Owen Tippett battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Philadelphia Flyers' Scott Laughton, left, celebrates with Ivan Provorov (9) and Rasmus Ristolainen after a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
New York Rangers goaltender Jaroslav Halak makes a glove save past the defense of Jacob Trouba and Philadelphia Flyers' Noah Cates during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
New York Rangers' K'Andre Miller, center, celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
New York Rangers' Filip Chytil, center, races Philadelphia Flyers' Tony DeAngelo, right, for a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) makes a save during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin, right, skates past the defense of Philadelphia Flyers' Justin Braun during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
·3 min read

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Vesey scored early in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 Saturday night for their sixth straight win.

Artemi Panarin, Barclay Goodrow and K'Andre Miller each had a goal and an assist, Jacob Trouba and Ryan Lindgren had empty-net goals and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for the Rangers, who are 7-1-1 in their last nine. Jaroslav Halak had 29 saves to improve to 2-6-1.

James van Riemsdyk, Scott Laughton and Morgan Frost scored for the struggling Flyers, who have lost 17 of their last 20 (3-12-5). Carter Hart finished with 29 saves.

Vesey, who had two goals in the Rangers' 3-1 win at home against Toronto on Thursday night, scored at 6:22 of the third period to give New York a 4-2 lead. It was his sixth of the season and fourth in the last nine games.

Frost scored just 31 seconds later with his fifth to pull the Flyers back within one.

However, Trouba had short-handed empty-netter with 2:08 to play and Lindgren added another with 48 seconds remaining to seal New York's latest win.

Miller and Goodrow scored 3:05 apart midway through the second period to give the Rangers a 3-1 lead.

Miller connected at 9:09 as he jumped out of the box after serving a penalty, outraced Philadelphia defenseman Travis Sanheim to an uncontested puck at center ice and then put a shot past Hart for his second of the season and a 2-1 lead.

Goodrow made it a two-goal advantage with 7:36 left as he shook off a check from Laughton check and converted from close range for his seventh.

Laughton made up for the miscue by scoring a short-handed goal with 2:04 left in the middle period to pull the Flyers to 3-2. Panarin attempted an ill-advised pass near the blue line, setting Laughton clear for a solo rush and a deke move past Halak for his sixth.

The Flyers took a 1-0 lead with a goal from van Riemsdyk at 7:11 of the first period. Owen Tippett keyed the sequence from the left side with a pass off the end boards and van Riemsdyk gathered the puck at the far post and beat Halek short side for his fifth. It was just the ninth time in 32 games the Flyers scored the first goal of a game.

Panarin tied it with 3:02 left in the first as New York took advantage of an odd-man rush and the forward fired a rising shot past Hart for his seventh.

NOTES

The Flyers placed forward Lukas Sedlak on waivers for the purpose of allowing him to return to his native country, Czech Republic — a move which essentially ends his NHL career. Sedlak, claimed off waivers from Colorado in October, played in 27 games for Philadelphia, recording three goals and five assists. ... Philadelphia leading scorer — and former Ranger — Kevin Hayes was a healthy scratch. ... Kieffer Bellows was called up from Lehigh Valley of the AHL and Patrick Brown returned from from an upper-body injury. ... Flyers F Zack MacEwen was a late scratch due to illness. Philadelphia coach John Tortorella opted to replace him with a seventh defenseman instead of a forward.

UP NEXT

Rangers: At Chicago on Sunday night in the second of a three-game trip.

Flyers: Host Columbus on Tuesday night to wrap up a two-game homestand.

___

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Ex-Canucks head coach Travis Green to lead Canada at Spengler Cup

    CALGARY — Travis Green is getting back behind the bench. The former Vancouver Canucks head coach has been tabbed to lead Canada's entry at the annual Spengler Cup tournament later this month. Green will be joined behind the bench in Davos, Switzerland, by Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Niedermayer as one of his assistants. Shane Doan is set to serve as the team's GM, joined in a supporting role by fellow former NHLers Ray Whitney, Daniel Briere and Andrew Ebbett. Green, who played 14 NHL seasons,

  • Proud despite their team's loss, Morocco soccer fans once again fill Montreal streets

    Sitting amid raucous cheering, chanting and drumming inside a cafe in Montreal's Little Maghreb neighbourhood before the Morocco-France soccer game Wednesday, Ilyas Bajji said he felt right at home. The 32-year-old civil engineer took the afternoon off for the game — but also to unwind in its aftermath. "I feel euphoric. It's a historic event. Everyone is on a cloud," said Bajji, who grew up in northern Tangier and moved to Quebec in 2009. "To be in this cafe on Jean-Talon [Boulevard], I really

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Kyrie Irving on trash talking with Fred VanVleet, Yuta Watanabe's impact

    Nets guard Kyrie Irving discuses his game winner vs. the Raptors, how much he enjoys competing against Fred VanVleet and the benefits of having Yuta Watanabe on Brooklyn.

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Syndergaard, Dodgers complete $13 million, 1-year contract

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their $13 million, one-year contract on Friday. Syndergaard can earn an additional 1.5 million in performance bonuses as part of the deal, $500,000 each for 130, 150 and 175 innings. Syndergaard began last season with the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 15 starts. The 30-year-old right-hander was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in August and his numbers fell off. His ERA balloon

  • Coyotes beat Islanders 5-4 for fourth straight home win

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an

  • Chiefs' Reid: Kelce was destined to be 'something special'

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid knew the tall, gangly tight end with the soft hands, deceptive speed and unique ability to get wide open could become a star the moment he first laid eyes on him during a college football game about a decade ago. Travis Kelce was playing for Cincinnati at the time, and Reid showed up at one of his games to watch his own son, Spencer, who was then a tailback for Temple. Reid already knew a bit about the Kelce family having just drafted Travis's big brother, Jason

  • Cromwell says it's clear 'efforts were made' to improve Hockey Canada board

    OTTAWA — Former Supreme Court judge Thomas Cromwell said Tuesday it was apparent a "serious effort" was made to improve diversity, gender balance and range of experience on Hockey Canada's board of directors. The candidates — five women and four men — were named a day earlier to fill the vacant board seats at the national sport organization. Hockey Canada's provincial and territorial members will hold a Saturday vote on whether to accept or reject the entire slate of nominees. Cromwell, who head

  • Gustafsson hat trick helps Capitals beat Samsonov, Leafs 5-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Erik Gustafsson recorded his first career hat trick to steal the spotlight from Alex Ovechkin's latest pursuit of hockey history and help the Washington Capitals beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Saturday night. Ovechkin called for fans to throw hats on to the ice after Gustafsson's third goal of the game early in the third period. Many chanted “Ovi! Ovi!" after he checked Maple Leafs defenseman Conor Timmins into the bench in the second, but they did not get to see Ovechkin sco

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Brampton, Ont., to host women's hockey world championship in 2023

    CALGARY — The women's hockey world championship is returning to the Greater Toronto Area after nearly 25 years. Brampton, Ont., was announced as the next host of the international tournament by Hockey Canada and the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association on Thursday. The CAA Centre will host the international tournament from April 5 to 16. "We look forward to welcoming fans of all ages to Brampton in April as we celebrate the best women’s hockey players in the world," said Marin Hickox, director of

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Samuel Charron, Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer's top Para, futsal players

    TORONTO — Samuel Charron has been named Canada Soccer’s Para Soccer Player of the Year for a third time with Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer Futsal Player of the Year. Charron, who has been part of the Canadian program since 2010, also won the award in 2016 and '19. He has represented Canada at five International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football World Cups and was named player of the tournament award in 2019 and 2022. The 24-year-old from Ottawa has 48 career goals in 56 internatio

  • Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Flames

    CALGARY — Andrei Kuzmenko scored the lone goal, Spencer Martin stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout and the Vancouver Canucks made it six straight road wins on Wednesday night with a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames. Bo Horvat, Conor Garland and Sheldon Dries scored in regulation for Vancouver (13-13-3). Martin made 35 saves between regulation and overtime, improving to 9-3-1. Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane and Trevor Lewis replied for Calgary (13-11-6). The Flames fell to 6-1