Rangers beat Bruins 7-4 in Eastern Conference showdown

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Vesey put New York ahead late in the second period, Chris Kreider scored twice and Jonathan Quick made 27 saves to help the Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 7-4 on Saturday in a matchup of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

New York improved to 15-3-1. They are 13-1-1 in their last 15 games and have 15 wins in 19 or fewer games for the first time in franchise history.

Kreider scored on the power play and short-handed. He leads the Rangers with 13 goals. Nick Bonino, K’Andre Miller, Tyler Pitlick and Artemi Panarin also scored and Vincent Trocheck had two assists.

Charlie Coyle scored twice for Boston (14-3-3), which was coming off a 5-2 home loss to Detroit on Friday. Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak also scored for the Bruins.

KINGS 4, CANADIENS 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Moore scored twice, Pheonix Copley made 18 saves for his third career shutout and Los Angeles beat Montreal for its fifth consecutive victory.

Carl Grundstrom and Trevor Lewis also scored. The Kings have won nine of 11 to improve to 13-3-3.

Jake Allen stopped 26 shots for Montreal.

