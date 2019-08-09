Rangers ban fan who made racist remarks, obscene gestures at Latino family

The Rangers have banned indefinitely the unidentified male fan who directed racist comments and derogatory gestures at a Latino family during a game Saturday at Globe Life Park.

The Rangers "are notifying the individual that he violated the club's fan code of conduct and is indefinitely prohibited from attending Rangers home games," the team said in a statement Friday (via ESPN.com).

The move came after the team reviewed information about the incident, and the Rangers said they would have no further comment.

In a post on Facebook, Jessica Romero said she, husband Ramon Romero and their son Nomar, 6, were sitting in the upper deck of the stadium in Arlington, Texas, when she overheard a man sitting in the row behind them make racist comments about Latinos and the man intentionally made profane gestures in the background of photos her family was taking.

The incident came only hours after the deadly shooting in El Paso, Texas, in which a Dallas-area man is accused of targeting Latinos.

In their initial response, the Rangers offered the Romeros tickets to any home game in 2019, saying they would "make their next trip to Globe Life Park a memorable and enjoyable experience."

The team also released a statement condemning the fan's conduct: "The Rangers are committed to providing all of our guests with a safe and enjoyable experience and we are truly sorry that this family was subjected to this offensive behavior at Saturday's game. There is no place at Globe Life Park in Arlington for this type of conduct to occur."

Rangers infielder Elvis Andrus, a Venezuela native who last month became a naturalized U.S. citizen, expressed to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram his dismay at the man's behavior: “It’s 2019, man. I don’t understand why people nowadays are still thinking about that. Your race or your color, what’s the difference? We’re all human beings in the end.”

The incident, the Romeros told the Star-Telegram, won’t deter them from returning to Globe Life Park. In fact, they still have six games remaining on their 10-game package.