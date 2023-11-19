Rangers aim to keep win streak alive, visit the Stars

New York Rangers (12-2-1, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (11-4-1, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers will try to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Dallas Stars.

Dallas is 4-3-0 at home and 11-4-1 overall. The Stars have gone 6-1-0 in games decided by a single goal.

New York has a 7-1-1 record on the road and a 12-2-1 record overall. The Rangers have a 10-1-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Duchene has scored six goals with eight assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Chris Kreider has 10 goals and four assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has seven goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Rangers: 9-0-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed).

Rangers: Adam Fox: out (lower body), Filip Chytil: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

