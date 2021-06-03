Rangers take 8-game skid into matchup with Rockies

Texas Rangers (22-35, fifth in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (22-34, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (1-5, 4.31 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (4-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the matchup as losers of their last eight games.

The Rockies are 18-12 on their home turf. Colorado's lineup has 50 home runs this season, Ryan McMahon leads the club with 13 homers.

The Rangers have gone 9-22 away from home. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .297 this season, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .356.

The Rockies won the last meeting 6-3. Antonio Senzatela earned his second victory and Josh Fuentes went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Demarcus Evans registered his first loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: McMahon leads the Rockies with 25 extra base hits and is batting .259.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 20 extra base hits and is batting .284.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .200 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Rangers: 2-8, .194 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Trevor Story: (elbow), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Gibson: (groin), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), David Dahl: (rib), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press