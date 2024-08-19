Rangers 4-0 Partick Thistle: What the managers said

[BBC]

Rangers head coach Jo Potter: "I was really impressed and pleased with the performance. It's difficult when you get an injury like that after a short time as it can make the game a bit bit-bob-like, but the players did well to get back into it.

"We've got a couple of good league games under our belt before we do go into a tricky Champions League group but we're looking forward to, we want to test yourselves because we've got the squad to do it."

Partick Thistle manager Brian Graham: "We tried something new this week by going 4-3-2-1 to try and force Rangers down the wide areas but Rangers changed shape and it caused problems.

"3-0 at half-time, you're worrying. Going 4-5-1 we frustrated them. My players deserve credit because that could have been anything today, but it just shows you the gap between the top three and the rest - they're miles away.

"Maybe I'm just mad because I think we can get a result against these top three sides, but until my players start believing it, it's not gonna happen."