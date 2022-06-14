Rangers get 3rd win in row, 5-3 over AL West-leading Houston

  • Texas Rangers' Brad Miller follows through on a run-scoring single in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Ezequiel Duran scored on the hit. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    1/10

    Astros Rangers Baseball

    Texas Rangers' Brad Miller follows through on a run-scoring single in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Ezequiel Duran scored on the hit. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas Rangers' Ezequiel Duran reaches for the bag as he steals second base in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    2/10

    Astros Rangers Baseball

    Texas Rangers' Ezequiel Duran reaches for the bag as he steals second base in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2), manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) and catcher Martin Maldonado, right, rear, stand on the mound as relief pitcher Hector Neris (50) walks to the dugout after turning the ball over in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    3/10

    Astros Rangers Baseball

    Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2), manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) and catcher Martin Maldonado, right, rear, stand on the mound as relief pitcher Hector Neris (50) walks to the dugout after turning the ball over in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez connects for a run-scoring single in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Jose Altuve scored on the hit. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    4/10

    Astros Rangers Baseball

    Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez connects for a run-scoring single in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Jose Altuve scored on the hit. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia reaches over the wall to catch a flyout by Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    5/10

    Astros Rangers Baseball

    Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia reaches over the wall to catch a flyout by Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier throws to the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    6/10

    Astros Rangers Baseball

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier throws to the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, left, tags out Houston Astros' Michael Brantley (23) who was trying to advance to second on a run-scoring single in the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Mauricio Dubon scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    7/10

    Astros Rangers Baseball

    Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, left, tags out Houston Astros' Michael Brantley (23) who was trying to advance to second on a run-scoring single in the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Mauricio Dubon scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn throws to the Houston Astros in the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    8/10

    Astros Rangers Baseball

    Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn throws to the Houston Astros in the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) spins away from the plate and Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim after striking out in the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    9/10

    Astros Rangers Baseball

    Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) spins away from the plate and Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim after striking out in the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Houston Astros' Jose Altuve follows through on a double to left field in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    10/10

    Astros Rangers Baseball

    Houston Astros' Jose Altuve follows through on a double to left field in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas Rangers' Brad Miller follows through on a run-scoring single in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Ezequiel Duran scored on the hit. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers' Ezequiel Duran reaches for the bag as he steals second base in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2), manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) and catcher Martin Maldonado, right, rear, stand on the mound as relief pitcher Hector Neris (50) walks to the dugout after turning the ball over in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez connects for a run-scoring single in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Jose Altuve scored on the hit. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia reaches over the wall to catch a flyout by Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier throws to the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, left, tags out Houston Astros' Michael Brantley (23) who was trying to advance to second on a run-scoring single in the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Mauricio Dubon scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn throws to the Houston Astros in the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) spins away from the plate and Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim after striking out in the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve follows through on a double to left field in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STEPHEN HAWKINS
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Texas Rangers
    Texas Rangers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Corey Seager
    Corey Seager
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brad Miller grounded an RBI single through a drawn-in infield for the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the Texas Rangers beat the AL West-leading Houston Astros 5-3 Monday night for their third consecutive victory.

Jonah Heim greeted reliever Héctor Neris (1-3) with a single to open the three-run eighth before pinch-runner Charlie Culberson stole second base and advanced on a grounder. Ezequiel Durán drove him home with a tying single, then the rookie third baseman had his first career stolen base and went to third on a wild pitch before Miller's hit.

Corey Seager had two hits to snap a 3-for-35 slump before his RBI groundout in the eighth sent home the final run for the Rangers (29-31), who are alone in second place but 7 1/2 games behind the Astros.

Houston designated hitter Yordan Álvarez went 2 for 4 to extend his on-base streak to 14 games. It was the 10th multihit game for Álvarez since May 29 while hitting .500 (27 of 54) during that on-base streak and raising his season batting average from .247 to .315. The Astros last week finalized a $115 million, six-year contract through 2028 for the DH who turns 25 on June 27.

Álvarez had an RBI single in the first and appeared to be robbed of a two-run homer to end the fifth when Adolis García made a leaping catch with his glove extended toward the top of the 8-foot wall in right field.

Brock Burke (4-1), the second Texas reliever, pitched two scoreless innings before Matt Moore worked a perfect ninth for his first save.

Mauricio Dubón and Michael Brantley had RBI singles in the second to put Houston up 3-0 against Rangers starter Taylor Hearn, who didn't give up any more runs while pitching into the sixth.

Astros standout rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña had both of his hands behind his back when face down in shallow center field after a lunging attempt to catch Seager’s bloop single in the third. That was the third single in a row to start that inning and load the bases, though Texas got only a sacrifice fly from Kole Calhoun to make it 3-1.

Martín Maldonado, the 35-year-old catcher for the Astros, made two nifty catches — only one counted as an out.

The Rangers fourth ended when Leody Taveras, the 23-year-old Texas center fielder in his 2022 debut, tipped a 2-2 pitch that ricocheted off Maldonado’s mitt and popped up in the air and over his head. Maldonado turned around, reached out and caught the ball while falling down.

Maldonado was against the screen near the Rangers dugout when reached up to catch a towering foul ball by García for what appeared to be the third out in the seventh. But umpires ruled the ball had skimmed the net, and five pitches later García hit an RBI single.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: RHP Jake Odorizzi (lower left leg tendon strain) is expected to go through fielding drills for the second time in three days Tuesday. That could be the last step before going on a rehab assignment. He has been in the IL since May 17 after getting hurt at Boston.

Rangers: CF Eli White was put on the injured list with a right wrist fracture and scheduled to have surgery Tuesday. It will then be about six weeks before resuming baseball activity. He was injured in a collision with left fielder Culberson on Sunday. ... Taveras was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. He had a hit, scored a run and made a running catch to end the game.

UP NEXT

Astros RHP José Urquidy has allowed 14 runs (12 earned) over 15 innings in his three starts since limiting Texas to one run in 6 2/3 innings to beat them at home May 22. Rangers RHP Dane Dunning is 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA in his seven starts since the beginning of May.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Defending world champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes open beach volleyball worlds with dominant victory

    Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes began the defence of their world title with a dominant win on Day 1 at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy on Friday. The Canadian duo defeated Australia's Georgia Johnson and Alisha Stevens 21-17, 21-6 in women's pool play. Pavan and Humana-Paredes won their their first beach volleyball tour title since the 2019 Vienna Major last week, outlasting Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil in three sets at the Pr

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Canada's sport minister announces new measures to protect athletes from maltreatment, abuse

    In an attempt to combat what Canada's sport minister has called a safe sport crisis in the country, federal Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Sunday morning a number of new measures to hold sport organizations across the country accountable, with the ultimate goal of protecting athletes from maltreatment and abuse. During the announcement in Montreal, St-Onge outlined a number of efforts to set up a framework that will make sport safer for all participants in Canada. Effective April 20

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Stamkos carries Lightning past Rangers, back to Stanley Cup Final

    The Lightning have a third consecutive championship firmly in their sights.

  • Hoskins' double in 9th lifts Phillies over Marlins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins raised his arms in celebration on his game-ending RBI double in the ninth inning that led the Philadelphia Phillies over the Miami Marlins 3-2 Monday night. Hoskins’ two-out hit off Anthony Bass (1-3) scored Matt Vierling and capped a Phillies rally from a 2-1 hole in the seventh. Vierling hit a one-out single and stole second base to get into scoring position. The Phillies have won 10 of 11 games to streak into NL wild-card contention. Seranthony Dominguez (4-1)

  • Charlottetown Islanders coach proud of team following 'historic season'

    The head coach of the Charlottetown Islanders says he's proud of what his team accomplished this year despite a bittersweet ending to a "historic season." The Islanders made it to the QMJHL final for the first time in their 19-year history following a season that saw them win a 48 regular-season games, a team record. After dropping the first three games of the championship series against the Shawinigan Cataractes, the Islanders escaped elimination by routing their opponents 7-0 in Game 4. It was