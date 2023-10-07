Range Partners Susie Fox, Mackenzie Roussos & Chelsea Mckinnies Leave After 3 Years

EXCLUSIVE: Range founding partners Susie Fox, Mackenzie Roussos and Chelsea Mckinnies are departing the management company they were involved in launching more than three years ago. The trio resigned today, sources tell Deadline. Their destination is unclear, we hear it may be Management 360.

Rumors have been flying this week that Fox, Roussos and Mckinnies have been taking meetings amid contract negotiations with Range, where their deals were coming up. A number of potential suitors including management company 2AM — which is financially backed by A24 — Brillstein Entertainment Partners, WME, UTA and CAA have been being bandied about, with speculation about the trio potentially joining Management 360 intensifying during the past couple of days. Sources say the process is in exploratory stages.

Fox, Roussos and Mckinnies went to Range from UTA. Before that, all three had been at CAA, leaving the agency around the mass agent exodus to UTA in spring 2015. Fox started her career at Mosaic.

Fox, a TV literary and talent agent known for her comedy clients, was upped to partner at UTA in 2019 following her CAA tenure. Her clients have included Lake Bell, Ilana Glazer and Ramy Youssef.

Roussos worked at CAA as a talent and lit agent from 2012-15 and then at UTA from 2015-20. Her clients have included Aidy Bryant, Michael Che and Megan Stalter.

McKinnies was a talent agent at CAA from 2008-15 and at UTA from 2015-20. Her clients have included Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes, Monica Barbaro and Letitia Wright.

