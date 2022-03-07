Range Media Partners Names Heather Kadin President of Scripted TV

Producer Heather Kadin has joined Range Media Partners as president of scripted television.

Kadin, most recently teamed with Alex Kurtzman in overseeing the “Star Trek” TV universe for Paramount, will oversee all of Range’s scripted development and production. She’ll serve as an executive producer on Range projects, help create new series and build brands through scripted content.

“I am beyond thrilled,” Kadin said. “After many years of producing mostly genre television, I had a strong desire to be more entrepreneurial and work with a wider array of talent. Range is exactly what I was looking for and I cannot wait to dig in with this team.”

Kadin most recently served as president of television for Kurtzman’s Paramount-based Secret Hideout banner and its predecessor, K/O Paper Products. In recent years she has served as where she executive produced series including CBS’ “Scorpion” and Fox’s “Sleepy Hollow,” and she became an integral part of expanding the “Star Trek” universe on Paramount Plus and its predecessor.

In 2000, Kadin’s television career began at ABC, where she worked on “Alias,” “Lost,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and more. Kadin joined Warner Bros. in 2004 — and helped develop shows like “Fringe,” “The Vampire Diaries” and “Supernatural.”

“Heather and my journeys are incredibly intertwined. We have worked together in supporting the most talented writers in the creation of some the most amazing TV series,” said Peter Micelli, CEO of Range Media Partners. “She has exquisite taste and cares deeply about telling great stories. Her relationships with artists run deep and are founded on mutual trust. Heather’s expertise will be invaluable to Range’s scripted television division succeeding in the right way.”

The announcement of Kadin’s presidency follows last week’s news about Range setting a deal with A+E Networks that calls for the company to co-produce scripted projects with A+E Studios.

“Heather Kadin is a strategic executive and accomplished producer whose deep understanding of the business has helped bring some of the most relevant and enjoyable shows to the screen,” said Tana Jamieson, executive vice president of creative affairs at A+E Studios. “She’s an incredible addition to their team and I cannot wait to partner with her.”

