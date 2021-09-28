Range Media Partners Hired By New York Mets To Help Update Team’s Brand

The New York Mets, which were acquired before this season by billionaire financier Steve Cohen, have brought in Range Media Partners to “evolve” the baseball team’s brand.

Range, a startup management firm founded a year ago, has two key partners in the effort. They include sports marketing and analytics specialist 4FRONT, which works on revenue-generating projects with a number of pro teams, and branding agency Base Design. Base clients including Apple, the Louis Vuitton Foundation, Union Square Hospitality Group, Milk Studios, and the Prince Estate.

According to the official announcement, the objective is to “evolve the Mets brand and accelerate innovation and engagement across the organization.” If this mission is successful, the announcement adds, it will bring “new owners Steve and Alexandra Cohen’s progressive vision for the organization to life as it intersects with popular culture and innovative digital technologies.”

Along with the Cohens, key members of the Mets leadership team will join the initiative, including President Sandy Alderson, EVP of Marketing and Chief Content and Communications Officer David Newman and EVP and Chief Revenue Officer Jeff Deline.

The update of the Mets brand identity encompasses photography/art direction, motion system, optimization of typography, and incorporating additional graphic elements such as heritage illustrations. The effort will also seek innovative uses of technology and digital engagement, brand partnerships, and cultural activations. The goal is to make Citi Field, the team’s Queens home, not just a sports destination but a hub for culture and entertainment.

“We have an enormous opportunity in front of us – to both excite existing fans and entice new ones with the additional expertise and resources of Range, 4Front and Base Design as we make the New York Mets one of the most iconic teams in all of sport,” Alderson said. “We wanted to both celebrate and honor our fans and our city by bringing best-in-class partners to support the Mets organization as we evolve the brand.”

The Mets were eliminated from the playoffs last week. While they have made two World Series appearances over the past couple of decades, their last championship came in 1986.

