Randy Spelling Opens Up About 'Close' Bond with 'Resilient' Sister Tori Spelling: 'Proud of Her' (Exclusive)

John Shearer/WireImage (L-R) Tori Spelling and Randy Spelling are pictured.

Randy Spelling's bond with big sister Tori Spelling has only deepened with age.

The Old·ish podcast host, 44, exclusively opens up to PEOPLE about his current relationship with the 50-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, who he praised for being "resilient." (The actress' longtime husband, Dean McDermott, recently announced their separation in a now-deleted post.)

"We had this moment where we were in Palm Springs, we had spring break. I went down there, we went to Universal Studios, and then we were in the desert down there for a little bit," the life coach recalls. "The kids were at the pool and running around. And we just had this moment looking at them saying, 'This is it.'"

Looking back on the pair's younger years, Randy continues, "We're here from these two little kids who, I was five and a half years younger, so we disagreed on a lot of things."

"I just wanted my older sister. I looked up to her. I wanted to watch cartoons, she wanted to watch the news. I'm sure I annoyed the heck out of her," he adds. "So it went from that to being close over the years in a different way. I think sometimes I'm big brotherly, sometimes there's a beautiful equanimity. Sometimes, I'm still [a] little brother."

Randy also notes that "having our kids together and watching these beautiful human beings interact and just thinking, we did something right" was "a wonderful thing to witness."

"We remain close, and I'm proud of her," he concludes. "I think she's a very strong person. She is resilient."

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic Tori Spelling is pictured attending the Los Angeles premiere of Freeform's 'Cruel Summer' season 2 at Grace E. Simons Lodge on May 31, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Also singing Tori's praises is her former 90210 costar Brian Austin Green, who currently co-hosts iHeartMedia's Old·ish podcast with Randy and Brian's now-fiancée Sharna Burgess.

"Tori is so incredibly proud of Randy," Green, 50, tells PEOPLE. "When we did our Old·ish photoshoot at iHeart, I sent her that picture of us, we're walking out of the lobby with the iHeartMedia behind it, just out of like, I just wanted to share it. It's Tori, we've always had that relationship. And her response was, 'Yay.' She just said she was so proud of us and what was going on. And she is just so proud of Randy and who he's become and who he is and how he's reaching out and helping people. So this is a really special experience."

The Special Forces star adds, "It's really cool to see from my angle because it's two siblings that I've always had such a great relationship with. But now, Randy and I are building something really special and amazing. ... It's really cool to see how their relationship is, how our relationship is. It's this, not to age myself, but it's this fun generational thing."

Randy's new podcast with Green and Burgess, 38, will see the trio sharing their life experiences and what they've learned along the way. The idea for the project stemmed from a congratulatory message Randy sent to the now-engaged couple last year after the birth of their first child.

iHeartPodcasts (L-R) Randy Spelling, Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are pictured in the cover art of their iHeartRadio podcast, 'Old·ish'.

"Brian, when him and Sharna had Zane, I congratulated him on Instagram and then he said, 'Oh, hey, good to see you. Let's talk sometime,'" Randy recalls. "And then, I think maybe [Brian] saw a few of my videos and content that I was doing and you wrote me late at night. I didn't get the text till early in the morning and you said, 'Hey, I was thinking about this, I used to love the show, Loveline. And with Adam Carolla and Dr. Drew. I would love to do a podcast where we are just tackling real issues and problems and speaking to people and putting that kind of energy out there. Would you be interested?' And I said, 'Yeah, let's talk.'"

Upon feeling like it would be "a great idea," Burgess notes: "Randy had been asked a bunch of times to do podcasts and be a part of other things, but the fact that he joined us, we are very, very grateful because he is an amazing, wonderful, very, very good at what he does."

New episodes of iHeartMedia's Old·ish podcast arrive weekly everywhere podcasts are streamed.

