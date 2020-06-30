Randy Rainbow Can't Mask Contempt For Trump In 'Cover Your Freakin' Face!'

Ron Dicker
HuffPost

Comedian Randy Rainbow has been getting in the face of President Donald Trump for years.

Now he’s getting a step closer.

Watch the song satirist try to spit some sense in to the mask-averse president with a parody of “Put on a Happy Face.” It’s called “Cover Your Freakin’ Face.”

Trump has ignored the advice of his own coronavirus task force doctors to wear a mask, hasn’t required face coverings at his rallies, and has basically set the tone for a culture war over a public health issue. Meanwhile, a scary spike in COVID-19 cases has erupted in several states.

Sings Rainbow: “Don’t thumb your nose at science / You’ll find it doesn’t work / Knock off that noncompliance / Don’t be a selfish jerk / Just stop drooling and slow down the pace / Just cover your freakin’ face!”

You tell him, Randy.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

