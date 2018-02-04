Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Ray Lewis headline a standout 2018 Hall of Fame class

MINNEAPOLIS — The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2018 class will include a couple of exciting receivers, and a pair of hard-hitting linebackers.

Receivers Terrell Owens and Randy Moss, linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher, and safety Brian Dawkins were the modern-era players voted into the Hall on Saturday. They’re joined in the Hall by senior finalists Jerry Kramer and Robert Brazile, and contributor finalist Bobby Beathard.

The voters spent more than eight hours Saturday debating the 15 modern-era finalists. Finalists must get 80 percent of the vote to make it in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Lewis was as close to a lock of a first-ballot Hall of Famer as there can be. He was a 13-time Pro Bowler, two-time Defensive Player of the Year and a Super Bowl MVP. Lewis finished his career with a Super Bowl win at the end of the 2012 season, his second title with the Ravens, and from there it was clear he’d make it into Canton on the first try. He made it easily despite pleading guilty to an obstruction of justice charge after two men were killed after Super Bowl XXXIV in Atlanta.

Ray Lewis will be formally inducted into the Hall of Fame this summer. (AP)

It’s fitting that Moss and Owens made it to the Hall of Fame in the same year. Their careers paralleled each other in many ways.

Moss was one of the most electrifying players of the past few decades. He had an iconic rookie season, catching 17 touchdowns for a Minnesota Vikings team that went 15-1. His greatest season came in 2007, when he caught an NFL-record 23 touchdowns as the Patriots went 16-0. Moss is the only player in NFL history to post at least three seasons with at least 17 touchdowns.