Randy Moss speechless, Terrell Owens humbled by getting Hall of Fame call

MINNEAPOLIS — We think about the careers of Randy Moss and Terrell Owens in phenomenal highlight clips and memorable sound bytes.

There weren’t any words for Moss or Owens to properly describe being voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. When Hall of Fame president David Baker knocked on Moss’ hotel room door and gave him the news, Moss said he broke down in tears.

“All the emotions caught the best of me, because it has been a long journey,” Moss said. “It was just tears of joy. When you play this game and you put your heart and soul into this game, to be rewarded with that gold jacket, it’s speaks volumes. Actually, I’m speechless.”

[Click here to read more on the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2018.]

Owens’ reaction to finally being elected is mostly a mystery. He tweeted his excitement over getting in, but he left Minneapolis before the vote was official. He said he had to go play in a basketball game in Los Angeles on Saturday. The pain of the last two years, when he was a finalist but not voted in despite a resume that was clearly deserving, didn’t sit well with him. But that road finally ended with him getting the phone call from Baker that he deserved.

“He was very calm, but very respectful, I would even say kind of humbled,” Baker said.

Brian Dawkins, who was Owens’ teammate with the Philadelphia Eagles and also was voted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, said he hoped Owens can let go of the grudges that were building when he got passed over.

“I’m happy for him, I really am,” Dawkins said. “I hope he can take this and just enjoy it, and I guess call off the dogs a little bit.”

Owens had a classic response when asked by Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for comment about making the Hall of Fame.