Randy Moss returning to Sunday NFL Countdown for the Super Bowl is the best

Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Randy Moss broadcasts from the ESPN Monday Night Football Countdown set before a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-451574 ORIG FILE ID: 20211004_gma_al2_0496.jpg

After Randy Moss revealed his cancer diagnosis to the world, the prayers and tributes poured in.

And now, there's some amazing news: Moss will be back on the set of ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown after he stepped away from the show.

He was virtually there at NFL Honors 2025 to hand out the NFL Comeback Player of the Year, and now he'll be on the show that's filming in New Orleans. No word if that'll be a virtual appearance or in person, but no matter what, this is amazing news.

Enjoy seeing him back on TV for the first time in months.

