Randy Arozarena Biopic In The Works From Wonderfilm Media

Wonderfilm Media has set in motion a biopic about baseball player Randy Arozarena, the Tampa Bay Rays breakout star, who came from Cuba and fueled the Rays run to the World Series, which eventually went to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games. Brad Gann, the screenwriter of the Mark Wahlberg-led Invincible and a co-writer of pro surfer Bethany Hamilton biopic Soul Surfer, will pen the screenplay.

Arozarena’s story is inspiring. He escaped Cuba on a makeshift boat, landed in Mexico, and started a new life there before making his way to the U.S. and eventually, his major league debut in 2017. Arozarena currently holds the MLB record for most home runs in a single postseason with 10. In his rookie postseason, Arozarena broke Barry Bonds’ record for most home runs as well as Derek Jeter’s record for most hits by a rookie. He was also named MVP of the ALCS

Wonderfilm’s Jeff Bowler and Bret Saxon are producing the film with production slated for winter next year. Executive Producers are William J. Macdonald, Alex Zakrzeski, John Lewis, and Gregg Backer.

