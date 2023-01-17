Is Randstad N.V. (AMS:RAND) Potentially Undervalued?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Let's talk about the popular Randstad N.V. (AMS:RAND). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the ENXTAM over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Randstad’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Randstad?

Good news, investors! Randstad is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 12.41x is currently well-below the industry average of 25.17x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Randstad’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Randstad generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 8.2% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Randstad, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since RAND is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RAND for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy RAND. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Randstad (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Randstad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

