Randstad beats expectations for Q2 core earnings

FILE PHOTO: Logo of personnel service provider Randstad is seen in Zurich

(Reuters) - Randstad, the world's biggest staffing firm, on Tuesday beat expectations for second quarter core earnings, despite a difficult macroeconomic environment.

Its underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) were 271 million euros ($300.05 million) in the three months to the end of June, against 260 million expected by analysts in a company-provided poll.

The earnings were, however, down compared with the 308 million euros posted in the same period a year earlier.

"We have seen performance levels below the record results achieved in the same period last year," said CEO Sander van't Noordende in a statement.

Staffing companies - whose performance is often seen as a bellwether of broader economic health - have flagged low confidence and a weaker market this year as a grim economic outlook leads some employers to cut jobs, freeze hiring or turn to temporary workers.

Randstad said revenue grew in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America, with "mixed trends" seen in Europe and a decline in North America.

The company said on Tuesday it expects its gross margin in the third quarter to be "slightly lower sequentially".

($1 = 0.9032 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho in Gdansk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)