Random Coverage On Why Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Split Is Now A Meme, Sources Say

A source who’s close to the couple’s cousin’s friend’s babysitter’s dog tells HuffPost that this meme about Sophie Turner and Joe Jonasis pretty funny.

After news broke this week that the “it” couple was divorcing after four years of marriage, all kinds of coverage about why they split has popped up all over the internet. The coverage ranges from “multiple sources” telling TMZ that Jonas allegedly saw Turner doing something unforgivable on Ring camera footage to posts about fans analyzing Jonas’ character through Taylor Swift lyrics.

"sources tell TMZ joe jonas and sophie turner split because-" ENOUGH pic.twitter.com/TREpTa65H0 — h🫀 (@soIemnIyswear) September 6, 2023

Although the Jonas Brothers musician and the “Game of Thrones” alum have not specified publicly why they’re breaking up — thanks to a lack of entertainment news due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, it seems media outlets can’t help but oversaturate the story … even if a lot of it seems highly speculative.

And although TMZ has been leading the pack in this type of coverage, we’ll admit: HuffPost has been having a field day with it as well.

But it doesn’t mean we can’t be highly amused by a new meme that calls out all the random coverage about why they’re divorcing, at least according to a source that told HuffPost that HuffPost finds it highly amusing.

The source also says to check out the meme below!

Joe Jonas was tired of Sophie Turner putting the cups in the top cabinet, far from his reach, TMZ reports pic.twitter.com/v84oQSBWjv — guy (@lyfeofguy) September 8, 2023

Sophie Turner refused to let Joe Jonas be king of the north, TMZ reports pic.twitter.com/uX4h1xOftu — 💉CriticalCareBear🐻 (@ATLmurse) September 7, 2023

TMZ reports that Sophie Turner made Joe Jonas do his own laundry — emo lenny kravitz (@hateupton) September 8, 2023

TMZ just released the ring doorbell footage of Sophie Turner that pissed off Joe Jonas so much 😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/3boM22bHGM — Pieke Roelofs (@_pieke) September 7, 2023

Sophie was “eating all the fully loaded nachos. The ones with the meat and cheese and everything, the ones that are fully loaded, she was hogging them. Joe was mostly getting, like, just chips,” a source told TMZ. pic.twitter.com/exovPKOzbh — Emily Eby French (@emilyebytx) September 7, 2023

A source tells TMZ the reason Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner:



“She wears short skirts, I wear t-shirts. She’s cheer captain and I’m on the bleachers.” pic.twitter.com/8vA84FTDpf — esha (@eshpvt) September 6, 2023

Sophie Turner told Joe Jonas she wouldn’t love him anymore if he was a worm, TMZ reports pic.twitter.com/AMYEQYWseX — Liam Gill (@LiveLaughLiam_x) September 8, 2023

Sophie Turner replaced the toilet roll facing forward when Joe Jonas likes it facing backwards, TMZ reports pic.twitter.com/p60ixVoh1r — Megan Bibby (@megan_bibby) September 7, 2023

Sophie Turner “never refill the water pitcher in the fridge” and "Joe did always find it empty" a source tells TMZ. pic.twitter.com/inJwcQVFnx — Emperor Cleon's loyal servant👑🧎🏾♀️ (@LilyMevan) September 7, 2023

Sophie Turner “Never ran Joe a bath before sleepy time,” a source tells TMZ. pic.twitter.com/dydvjHWXOG — Jess ✨🪐 (@someonelikejess) September 7, 2023

Joe Jonas was tired of Sophie Turner playing on replay “Cerveza, Cerveza” from the peruvian singer Wendy Sulca, TMZ reports pic.twitter.com/vDU3XjWaqc — B (@sabelittt) September 8, 2023

Sophie Turner “didn’t hold the door open for Joe on several accounts” a source tells TMZ. pic.twitter.com/rDjOFv6IGj — Féline Dion✨ (@thecommiemommy) September 8, 2023

