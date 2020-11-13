Random Acts of Kindness: 12 amazing stories that will warm your heart

Perth commuters band together to push train off man who trapped leg in gap between carriage and platform (Getty)

In a world where the latest political drama always seems to dominate the headlines and the devastating effects of climate change are impossible to ignore, sometimes it can be worth remembering the capacity for love and generosity that human beings can have to renew your faith in humanity.

Acts of kindness don’t have to be grand gestures. Showing someone that you care could take something as little as paying for their coffee order or wishing them a good day.

From selflessly giving to the homeless to honouring fallen heroes, take inspiration from 12 of the most incredible acts of kindness.

1. Helping a woman in need

When online comedian Carlos Davis and his brother spotted a woman paying for her petrol in pennies at a gas station, they decided to step in and offer her money to cover the expenses.

They didn’t realise how much of an impact their act of kindness would have on the woman, who unbeknownst to them was suffering from emotional turmoil.

After Davis stepped out of his car to hand the woman the dollar notes, the woman burst into tears and told him that her husband had died just a week prior.

“How did you know?” the woman asked the brothers, to which Davis responded: “It’s only right, we’ve got to stick together.”

When the woman asked the brothers how she could repay them, they told her to simply pay it forward by doing a kind deed for someone else.

Davis shared the video of their interaction on Twitter in October 2018, with the tweet garnering almost 100,000 likes and more than 30,000 retweets

2. Honouring a hero

In 2013, RAF war veteran Harold Jellicoe Percival passed away at the age of 99 in a nursing home.

Mr Percival never married, didn’t have any children and didn’t have any relatives who were able to attend the funeral ceremony.

An appeal was put out in a local newspaper for people to attend the service in honour of the veteran, who served during the Second World War.

More than 200 people turned up to pay their respects to Mr Percival after the appeal went viral on social media.

3. Shaving heads in solidarity

