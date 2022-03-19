Randle, Barrett help Knicks hold on to beat Wizards 100-97

  • New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) shoots over Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma (33) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
    New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) shoots over Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma (33) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
  • Washington Wizards' Deni Avdija (9) is fouled by New York Knicks' Quentin Grimes (6) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
    Washington Wizards' Deni Avdija (9) is fouled by New York Knicks' Quentin Grimes (6) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
  • Washington Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis (6) drives against New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson (23) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
    Washington Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis (6) drives against New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson (23) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
  • Washington Wizards' Daniel Gafford (21) fouls New York Knicks' Alec Burks (18) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
    Washington Wizards' Daniel Gafford (21) fouls New York Knicks' Alec Burks (18) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
  • Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots over New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
    Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots over New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
  • Washington Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis (6) goes for a rebound against New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson (23) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
    Washington Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis (6) goes for a rebound against New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson (23) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
  • Washington Wizards' Ish Smith (4) goes to the basket past New York Knicks' Immanuel Quickley (5) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
    Washington Wizards' Ish Smith (4) goes to the basket past New York Knicks' Immanuel Quickley (5) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
  • Washington Wizards' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) goes to the basket against New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
    Washington Wizards' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) goes to the basket against New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
  • New York Knicks' Evan Fournier (13) shoots against Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma (33) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
    New York Knicks' Evan Fournier (13) shoots against Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma (33) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
  • New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) shoots against Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma (33) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
    New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) shoots against Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma (33) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
ADRY TORRES
2 min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle scored 18 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, RJ Barrett had 18 points and the New York Knicks outlasted the Washington Wizards 100-97 on Friday night.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Wizards, who have lost their last six games.

Mitchell Robinson had 15 points and 12 rebounds, Evan Fournier scored 15 points and Alec Burks added 12 as each of the Knicks' starting five scored in double figures.

The Knicks have won their last two games, both at home, after losing their previous two on the road.

Kristaps Porzingis had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Kyle Kuzma also had 18 points for the Wizards, who have lost nine of 11.

It was Porzingis’ second game back at Madison Square Garden after New York traded their fourth overall pick in the 2015 draft to Dallas on Jan. 31, 2019.

New York took its largest lead of the night at 96-81 on Barrett's 3-pointer with four minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Washington called timeout and then answered with 16-2 run, capped by Kuzma’s 3-pointer that made it 98-97 with 42 seconds remaining.

Kuzma had a chance to give the Wizards the lead, but missed a 3 with 6.6 seconds left. Porzingis then fouled Barrett, who hit a pair of free throws to extend New York's lead to 100-97 with 4.9 seconds remaining.

Randle and Immanuel Quickley combined to score 25 points in the first half for New York, which led 54-47 at the end of the second quarter. The Knicks shot 43% (14 for 44) from the field despite shooting 5 for 15 beyond the 3-point line.

TIP INS

Wizards: Washington had won 22 of its last 29 games against New York.

Knicks: Forward Feron Hunt was signed to a two-way contract Friday. He was averaging 17.8 points and 7.6 rebounds in 37 games, all starts, with Dallas’ G League affiliate, the Texas Legends. ... Of Randle’s 17 rebounds, 16 came on the defensive end. ... Quickley hit each of his nine free throws. ... The Knicks outrebounded the Wizards, 60-38.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

Knicks: Host the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

