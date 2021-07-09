Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son in 21 February. The couple, however, hadn't announced the baby's name. In a recent interview, Randhir Kapoor confirmed that they've named the newborn baby 'Jeh'.

When Randhir was asked about when the name was finalised, he told ETimes, "We finalised it about a week ago."

Saif Ali Khan had announced the baby's birth in a statement on social media, which read, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," Saif said in a statement.

Kareena, today, also revealed that her book 'Pregnancy Bible' was available for purchase. She'd announced the book on Taimur's birthday in 2020. "This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies," she said.

Also Read: This Book Is My Third Child: Kareena Kapoor Launches 'Pregnancy Bible'

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.Telangana Wins Kitex Investment, Kerala Loses Sabu Jacob Randhir Kapoor Reveals Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Son's Name . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.