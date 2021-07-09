Randhir Kapoor Reveals Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Son's Name
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son in 21 February. The couple, however, hadn't announced the baby's name. In a recent interview, Randhir Kapoor confirmed that they've named the newborn baby 'Jeh'.
When Randhir was asked about when the name was finalised, he told ETimes, "We finalised it about a week ago."
Saif Ali Khan had announced the baby's birth in a statement on social media, which read, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," Saif said in a statement.
Kareena, today, also revealed that her book 'Pregnancy Bible' was available for purchase. She'd announced the book on Taimur's birthday in 2020. "This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies," she said.
Also Read: This Book Is My Third Child: Kareena Kapoor Launches 'Pregnancy Bible'
. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.Telangana Wins Kitex Investment, Kerala Loses Sabu Jacob Randhir Kapoor Reveals Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Son's Name . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.