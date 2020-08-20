On Randeep Hooda's 44th birthday, looking at his memorable films, from Highway to Rang Rasiya

Versatile Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda turns 44 today. Hailing from the state of Haryana, the actor has starred in a number of critically-acclaimed films that have won the hearts of viewers due to his stellar performances. The actor has worked in films such as Highway, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, and Sultan, to name a few.

Born to a medical surgeon father and a mother who is a social worker, Hooda has two siblings, an elder sister Anjali Hooda Sangwan and a younger brother Sandeep Hooda.

An MBA in marketing from Australia, Randeep's stint with movies started with Monsoon Wedding and was followed by movies like Darna Zaroori Hai, D Company, and Ru Ba Ru. However, it was Once Upon A Time In Mumbai that finally brought him to the limelight.

Here's looking at some of his most memorable roles till date

Sarbjit

The 2016 biographical drama saw Randeep Hooda portray the titular role. The film portrayed the actor playing an Indian man who was sentenced to death by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 1991 and consequently spending 22 years in prison for alleged links to terrorism and spying. The Omung Kumar directorial also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Highway

Even though Alia Bhatt stole the limelight for the 2014 film, Randeep Hooda's silence throughout the film managed to etch a mark on viewers. The film was based on the theme of child sexual abuse and the actor portrayed the role of a kidnapper. Highway was directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster

The 2011 film by Tigmanshu Dhulia saw Hooda essay a key role. The actor stole the show with his portrayal of the gangster. The actor played Babloo, an ambitious young man, who falls in love with a married woman.

Rang Rasiya

An erotic drama based on the life of 19th-century painter Raja Ravi Varma, Hooda essayed the role of the artist, while Nandana Sen played his love interest. The film is a Ketan Mehta directorial.

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai

Randeep Hooda played ACP Angel Wilson in the film. While the film revolves around Ajay Devgan and Emraan Hashmi, Hooda's portrayal of the ACP who attempts suicide claiming that the Bombay bombings were his fault made the audience sit up and take notice of his acting prowess.

