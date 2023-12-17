Who Is Randall Park's Wife? All About Actress Jae Suh Park

The 'Fresh off the Boat' star asked his wife out when they auditioned for the same part

Jason Davis/Getty Jae Suh Park and Randall Park attend the 9th Annual Bentonville Film Festival Led By Geena Davis on June 14, 2023 in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Randall Park has a partner in his wife, Jae Suh Park, on- and off-screen.

The Fresh Off the Boat star met the actress in 2007 and the pair married in 2009. Together, they welcomed a daughter, Ruby, who arrived in May 2012.

“Since we had our daughter, we don't really talk about the business,” the Friends from College alum told Emmys.com about their marriage.

“I feel like the healthiest thing is having marriage and home separate from professional lives. We love to be with each other. The business is up and down. If you're looking for validation in this business, you're going to be disappointed,” she explained.

Despite keeping their home and professional life separate, the couple have worked together on-screen occasionally, appearing in Randall’s comedy web series Baby Mentalist and in episodes of The Mindy Project together.

So who is Randall Park’s wife? Here’s everything to know about Jae Suh Park and her relationship with the actor.

She was born in South Korea

Jae Suh Park Instagram Jae Suh Park with her mom and her sisters.

Jae was born on April 5, 1984, in South Korea. At age 6, she emigrated to Lodi, California, with her family where they were sponsored by an uncle who lived there.

“We were the first Asian family on the block, and we didn't speak the [English] language. I didn't leave until college,” she told Emmys.com.

She had dreamt of becoming an actress since she was 8, and took acting classes while attending University of California, Davis, but did not tell her family it was the career she wanted to pursue until after graduating.

“Upon graduation, it became my coming out party: I told them I wanted to be an actor, but it did not go well,” she explained. “It led to fights, and being told I was crazy, that it was a strange pipe dream and that I was never going to make it. In Korea, acting was not a respected profession.”

Randall and Jae met at a charity event

John M. Heller/Getty Randall Park and Jae Suh attend the Outfest Fusion Achievement Awards on March 13, 2010 in Hollywood, California.

Before they even met, the future couple knew of each other through the Asian American acting community in Los Angeles. In 2007, they crossed paths for the first time at a nonprofit theater fundraiser. Randall, who contributed a hand-drawn cartoon about an armless squirrel, noticed Jae but didn’t introduce himself.

A few days later they saw each other again at an audition: “My opening line was, 'How much did you get for that painting?' ” Jae recalled to LA Weekly.

They hit it off in the waiting room for about an hour, but Jae was called into her audition before Randall could ask for her number. Shortly after, they saw each other again at another audition, where they were going out for the same role in a commercial.

Randall got her number and invited her to his upcoming birthday party but when Jae arrived, just Randall and two of his friends were there playing a video game.

“I thought she was going to leave,” The Office actor shared. “And here I was thinking, 'I'm single, I'm a year older, and I need to be more proactive in my personal life.' But it was awkward because all my friends were there.”

Luckily, Jae was thinking the same thing. However, more friends came over and they weren’t able to get a moment alone. Randall asked Jae to call her when she got home from the party, and when she did, he asked her out. Only two weeks into dating, they told each other they were in love.

She is an actress

Steve Granitz/WireImage Jae Suh Park and Randall Park attend KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 on December 06, 2019 in Inglewood, California.

Jae’s first role as an actress came in 2004 when she was in an episode of ER. She also had single episode parts in How I Met Your Mother and The League before appearing in The Mindy Project as the on-screen wife of Randall in two episodes.

“I aspire to have projects brought to me and for me to make a decision — to have a choice about what to do,” she told CVLUX Magazine of her career aspirations. “I’m grateful for whatever comes my way and obviously I feel like we’re both in a position where a lot of people aren’t, but just to have more of a choice of what I do and don’t do. To do quality things I’m proud of. And to work with wonderful people.”

She is best known for starring in the Netflix original series Friends from College, which ran for two seasons from 2017 until 2019. Jae has also had a recurring part in Never Have I Ever, plus roles in Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., The Big Short (2015), The Paper Tigers (2020) and more.

Randall and Jae got married in 2009

Jae Suh Park Instagram Randall Park and Jae Suh Park during their honeymoon in Hawaii.

After only a year of dating, Randall popped the question at the now-shuttered Billingsley’s Steakhouse in L.A. Five months later, the couple said “I do” on Aug. 29, 2009.

Though they haven’t shared much about their nuptials, Jae does typically celebrate their anniversary every year with a sweet post on social media.

“Still sweeping me off my feet, stepping on my toes, invading my space and holding me tight,” she wrote on Instagram in 2021 along with a photo from their wedding day. “Best dance partner ever. Happy Anniversary my love 💗.”

She and Randall share a daughter

Donato Sardella/Getty Jae Suh Park and Randall Park with their daughter Ruby, attend as Brooks Brothers celebrates the holidays with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on December 13, 2014.

Randall and Jae became parents to a daughter, Ruby Louise, in May 2012.

When Ruby was just a few months old, she appeared alongside her parents in Baby Mentalist, her father’s comedy web series, as a crime-fighting baby superhero. For Ruby, “she doesn’t know anything else” besides having two working actors for parents.

“She’s only known that her whole life. She’s seen us on TV since she was a baby, she’s come and visited us on set … I think she probably just thinks everybody’s parents are on TV,” Jae told CVLUX Magazine. “She honestly doesn’t think it’s special and I think she couldn’t care less what we do. That’s just her normal.”

In 2022, Jae opened up about some of Ruby’s interests which include swings, trampolines, going to Disneyland, playgrounds, crafts, cooking, baking, art, swimming and watching YouTube.

"In a sense, she loves everything that all other typical kids do, just in a different way," the mom shared with PEOPLE.

She is involved in charity work

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Randall Park and Jae Suh Park attend the 2017 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 19, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

In addition to being a mother and actress, Jae is also on the board of KultureCity along with Randall, plus fellow celebrities like Ken Jeong and Jenni "JWoww" Farley. The nonprofit works to build sensory inclusive locations that are accessible and accepting for those with invisible disabilities.

Three of the many sensory rooms KultureCity has developed are located at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, home to SoFi Stadium and the accompanying YouTube Theater.

"This was more about making the world around you very supporting of your sensory needs, providing things such as earphones or fidget toys, things that will just make your experience more 'normal' or more fun," she told PEOPLE. "You can enjoy music shows, or go to a game, or go to the bathroom."

The rooms are regularly cleaned by trained attendants and come equipped with toys, beanbag chairs and other activities to calm the senses.

"That was a big thing for my daughter, she is on the spectrum and she has a lot of sensory needs. For a really long time, she couldn't go to a public bathroom because of the echoes and the dryers," Jae said.

She likes working in the same industry as Randall

Kevin Mazur/Getty Jae Suh Park and Randall Park attend the 71st Emmy Awards on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

For some actors, they prefer marrying outside of the industry, but for Randall and Jae it’s been a positive aspect of their marriage.

“A lot of actors don't want to date non-actors because you don't have to explain the crazy involved. For people not in the business, it's difficult to understand and support,” Jae told Emmys.com.

Randall feels similarly, he explained to LA Weekly: “You always hear, 'Actors should never date actors,' but for me, it's been nothing but a blessing. It's a tough business, and it helps to have somebody's shoulder to lean on, especially if they understand what you're going through.”

