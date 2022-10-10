Randall Park Must Manage the Last Living Blockbuster Video in New Netflix Series
Netflix has officially released the trailer for its upcoming series Blockbuster, starring Randall Park.
The show is set to premiere on November 3 with a total of 10, 30-minute episodes, and sees Park as Blockbuster Video manager Timmy Yoon, who finds out that the branch he's managing is the last one standing in America:
"Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) is an analog dreamer in a 5G world. He’s spent his entire adult life dedicated to his first love, movies — a passion that's kept him at his first and only job, managing his hometown Blockbuster Video.
Then Timmy is alarmed to learn that his store is officially the last Blockbuster in America. He now has no choice but to take action to stay open and keep his friends employed. Timmy and his staff quickly come to realize that being home to the last Blockbuster might actually be exactly what their community needs to rekindle the human connections they lost to the digital age. It also unexpectedly reunites him with his long-time crush Eliza (Melissa Fumero), who's recently come back to work for him. Will this battle to preserve the past be the push Timmy needs to step into the present? His employees can only hope so."
Blockbuster was created by Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Vanessa Ramos and will co-star Melissa Fumero, Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, Olga Merediz, JB Smoove and Kamaia Fairburn, while Jackie Clarke, David Caspe, John David and John Fox will serve as executive producers.
Check out the full trailer above. Blockbuster premieres November 3 on Netflix.
