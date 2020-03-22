Rand Paul Becomes First Senator Known To Test Positive For Coronavirus

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, his office announced Sunday.

He is the first senator known to have tested positive for the virus.

“Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine,” said a tweet sent from his account. “He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

