Rancho Mirage CA Custom Handmade Gifts Fashion Jewelry Modern Boutique Launched

·2 min read

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2020 / Rancho Mirage, CA-based boutique Rancho Relaxo has just launched its eCommerce website. This site accompanies their physical location and is intended to provide its customers with an easy way to access their artisan and unique gifts, apparel, and jewelry.

More information is available at https://www.ranchorelaxoca.com

The newly launched website supports the brand's "mission to inspire and delight" by making their handmade and designer gifts and apparel available online for a broader audience. This includes their line of branded Rancho Relaxo gear for men, women, and kids.

The new site also aims to make it simple for supporters of the Rancho Relaxo brand to access the company's apothecary, their curated collection of soaps, essential oils, and crystals. This section of the site is divided into crystal energy, fragrance, bath & body, essential oils, hand sanitizer, and sun.

Rancho Relaxo also expands on their product line offerings on their newly launched site with their Reworked At Rancho Relaxo initiative, which builds on the idea that clothes hold memories by allowing their customers to bring in garments like worn sweaters or a child's first swimsuit to be remade into items like bucket hats, masks, or stuffed animals.

The new eCommerce site also aims to take inspiration from the design aesthetic of the Palm Springs area where their physical store is located by offering home decor items, such as mid-century modern house ornaments, lamps, coasters, postcards, and puzzles.

Included in the newly launched online storefront's offerings is a selection of accessories intended to complement a customer's style or fashion choices. The options range from sunglasses, bags, and hats to masks, shoes, and hairpieces.

A spokesperson from Rancho Relaxo detailed the guiding philosophy for the store. "We believe style is an expression of your character and spirit. Style is the ability to make something your own by giving it your own unique twist. There is a world of possibility in how we present ourselves to the world in what we choose to wear."

More information on the available styles, including placing an order, can be found at the link above. More information on regular discounts is available on their Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/ranchorelaxocali. More information on available styles can be found on their Instagram profile - https://www.instagram.com/ranchorelaxoca.

Contact Info:
Name: Stella Adena
Email: Send Email
Organization: Rancho Relaxo
Address: 69930 Highway 111, STE 116, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270, United States
Phone: +1-760-656-7009
Website: https://www.ranchorelaxoca.com

SOURCE: Rancho Relaxo



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/617259/Rancho-Mirage-CA-Custom-Handmade-Gifts-Fashion-Jewelry-Modern-Boutique-Launched

