Rancho Cordova man killed after Jeep overturns in Fresno County canal, CHP says

A 29-year-old Rancho Cordova man was killed in a solo vehicle crash when his Jeep ended up in a Fresno County canal, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

The CHP reported the man was driving a Jeep Cherokee north on Highway 33 near Bass Avenue in Mendota about 9 p.m. Saturday when the crash occured.

It was not immediately clear what speed he was traveling or why the Jeep left the roadway and struck a bridge guardrail, CHP said. The vehicle continued into the canal, overturned and was almost completely submerged.

The man was not able to escape the Jeep and was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said. His name was held pending the notification of relatives.

The toxicology report is pending in the case, CHP said.