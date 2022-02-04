Ranchero Gold Announces Issuance of Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranchero Gold Corp. (“Ranchero” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:RNCH) announces the grant of incentive stock options to acquire a total of 3,400,000 common shares of the Company to its directors, officers, employees, and consultants pursuant to its stock option plan and subject to any regulatory approval. Each stock option is exercisable at a price of C$0.29 per share for a period of five years from the grant date.



Capital Markets Advisory Agreement

The Company announces that it has engaged EAS Advisors LLC, a New York-based boutique corporate advisory firm, to provide capital markets advisory services for an initial term of four months. EAS will be compensated US$10,000 per month and will be granted a total of 200,000 stock options.

About Ranchero Gold

Ranchero is a gold exploration and development company currently focused on its 100%-owned Santa Daniela project located in Sonora, Mexico. The Santa Daniela project consist of a large land package in excess of 22,300 hectares within Mexico’s Sierra Madre Occidental – a newly emerging gold belt. The Santa Daniela project is also near a number of major gold mining operations in the region. Maíz Azul is the Company’s most advanced prospect where a drill program is underway.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company:

William Pincus

Chief Executive Officer and Director

+1 303 589 3734

