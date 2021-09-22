Rana Naidu: Rana Daggubati and Venkatash Team Up for a Netflix Show Where They Will Play Rivals!
Rana Daggubati and Venkatash will be collaborating for the first time for a Netflix show titled Rana Naidu. Reportedly, the show is an official adaptation of the American crime drama Ray Donovan. It will soon be streaming on Netflix and more details of the show is yet to be announced.
Check Out the Tweet Below:
🚨THIS IS NOT A DRILL!🚨
Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh are in a Netflix show together!!#RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix.@RanaDaggubati @VenkyMama @krnx @Suparn @IncLocomotive @ViaCBSGlobalDst pic.twitter.com/w8aQpenmUx
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 22, 2021
Check Out Rana Daggubati's Tweet Below:
@krnx @Suparn @IncLocomotive @NetflixIndia @Netflix_INSouth@ViaCBSGlobalDst
— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) September 22, 2021
Check Out Venkatash's Tweet Below:
I've seen @RanaDaggubati grow up right in front of me from a young boy to a fine actor. But in Rana Naidu he better watch out. #RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix.@RanaDaggubati @krnx @Suparn @IncLocomotive @NetflixIndia @Netflix_INSouth pic.twitter.com/pFrpwy7WCD
— Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) September 22, 2021
