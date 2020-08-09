All The Photos From The Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj Wedding

Actor Rana Daggubati married Miheeka Bajaj, who runs and event management company, in an intimate yet opulent ceremony in Hyderabad on August 8, Saturday.

The wedding ceremony took place at Ramanaidu Studios in Jubilee Hills, The NewsMinute reported, with the guests including actors Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. The guest list was reportedly limited to under 50 people, and all of whom were tested for the novel coronavirus.

The couple had announced their engagement in May this year.

This was followed by an official ceremony on May 31.

Here are all the photos from their wedding weekend:

Haldi ceremony

Mehendi ceremony

The wedding

This article originally appeared on HuffPost India and has been updated.