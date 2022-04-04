I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Passed With Ease

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Quickly Is Dynacor Gold Mines Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Dynacor Gold Mines's EPS has grown 36% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Dynacor Gold Mines maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 93% to US$196m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

earnings-and-revenue-history

Since Dynacor Gold Mines is no giant, with a market capitalization of CA$131m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Dynacor Gold Mines Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

For the sake of balance, I do note Dynacor Gold Mines insiders sold -US$34k worth of shares last year. But this is outweighed by the Independent Chairman of the Board Pierre Lepine who spent US$118k buying shares, at an average price of around around US$3.02.

Should You Add Dynacor Gold Mines To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Dynacor Gold Mines has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Not only is that growth rate rather juicy, but the insider buying makes my mouth water. To put it succinctly; Dynacor Gold Mines is a strong candidate for your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Dynacor Gold Mines that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

