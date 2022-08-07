We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide GoPro with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

GoPro's Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. Commendations have to be given in seeing that GoPro grew its EPS from US$0.36 to US$2.39, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of GoPro shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 7.8% to 10% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are GoPro Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. GoPro followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$180m. That equates to 18% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

Should You Add GoPro To Your Watchlist?

GoPro's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, GoPro is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 3 warning signs for GoPro (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

