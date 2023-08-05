We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSE:FFH) Passed With Ease

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSE:FFH). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Fairfax Financial Holdings with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Fairfax Financial Holdings Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Fairfax Financial Holdings has grown EPS by 34% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that Fairfax Financial Holdings' revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. The music to the ears of Fairfax Financial Holdings shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 10% to 14% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Fairfax Financial Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Fairfax Financial Holdings has a market capitalisation of CA$28b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$3.0b. Holders should find this level of insider commitment quite encouraging, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience their success, or failure, with the stock.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Fairfax Financial Holdings, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$8.2m.

Fairfax Financial Holdings' CEO took home a total compensation package of US$487k in the year prior to December 2022. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Fairfax Financial Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Fairfax Financial Holdings has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to investing but it definitely makes Fairfax Financial Holdings look rather interesting indeed. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for Fairfax Financial Holdings (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

