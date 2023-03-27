We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

AMN Healthcare Services' Improving Profits

AMN Healthcare Services has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. AMN Healthcare Services' EPS shot up from US$6.87 to US$10.81; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a fantastic gain of 57%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for AMN Healthcare Services remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 32% to US$5.2b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are AMN Healthcare Services Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that AMN Healthcare Services insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$20m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. While their ownership only accounts for 0.6%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Should You Add AMN Healthcare Services To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, AMN Healthcare Services' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with AMN Healthcare Services (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

