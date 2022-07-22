We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is J.B. Hunt Transport Services Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that J.B. Hunt Transport Services has managed to grow EPS by 27% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Our analysis has highlighted that J.B. Hunt Transport Services' revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. J.B. Hunt Transport Services maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 30% to US$14b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are J.B. Hunt Transport Services Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$3.7b. That equates to 21% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like J.B. Hunt Transport Services, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$13m.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services offered total compensation worth US$8.8m to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is J.B. Hunt Transport Services Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into J.B. Hunt Transport Services' strong EPS growth. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that J.B. Hunt Transport Services is worth keeping an eye on. Once you've identified a business you like, the next step is to consider what you think it's worth. And right now is your chance to view our exclusive discounted cashflow valuation of J.B. Hunt Transport Services. You might benefit from giving it a glance today.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

