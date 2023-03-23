We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Rave Restaurant Group's Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It is awe-striking that Rave Restaurant Group's EPS went from US$0.12 to US$0.56 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for Rave Restaurant Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 15% to US$11m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Rave Restaurant Group is no giant, with a market capitalisation of US$21m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Rave Restaurant Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We note that Rave Restaurant Group insiders spent US$120k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. This is a good look for the company as it paints an optimistic picture for the future. We also note that it was the President, Brandon Solano, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$39k for shares at about US$1.57 each.

Is Rave Restaurant Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Rave Restaurant Group's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. Growth-minded people will be intrigued by the incredible movement in EPS growth. And may very well signal a significant inflection point for the business. If that's the case, you may regret neglecting to put Rave Restaurant Group on your watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for Rave Restaurant Group (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

