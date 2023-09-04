We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Passed With Ease

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Alta Equipment Group's Improving Profits

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. It is awe-striking that Alta Equipment Group's EPS went from US$0.047 to US$0.15 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Alta Equipment Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 24% to US$1.7b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Alta Equipment Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Shareholders in Alta Equipment Group will be more than happy to see insiders committing themselves to the company, spending US$791k on shares in just twelve months. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to be brimming with joyful expectancy. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Chairman Ryan Greenawalt for US$171k worth of shares, at about US$14.32 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Alta Equipment Group insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$107m. Coming in at 23% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

Does Alta Equipment Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Alta Equipment Group's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. What's more, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Alta Equipment Group deserves timely attention. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Alta Equipment Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

